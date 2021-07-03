Carbamazepine, Ranitidine and Ibuprofen to cost more

Acceding to many requests, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has given its nod to a one-time price hike for the lifesaving drugs — Carbamazepine, Ranitidine and Ibuprofen — by 50 per cent from the present ceiling, as per its notification.

According to the latest revision, depending upon the dosage form and strength, Carbamazepine would range between ₹1.02 and ₹4.61 per tablet, Ranitidine between ₹1.10 and ₹2.43 per tablet and Ibuprofen in the price range of ₹0.59-₹1.04 per tablet. These prices are exclusive of GST, the notification said.

Carbamazepine is used in the treatment of ulcers of stomach and intestine, whereas Ibuprofen is meant for pain relief from ailments like headache, arthritis, menstrual cramps, muscle aches and dental pain.

The manufacturers of these tablets include Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Intas, Abbott, Cipla and J B Chemicals.

The pharmaceutical pricing regulator said it had been receiving requests for upward price revision for more than two years citing various reasons like increase in cost of production, exchange rates etc. resulting in unviability in sustainable production and marketing of the drugs.

It had referred the issue to the Standing Committee on Affordable Medicines and Health Products (SCAMHP), Niti Aayog, for guidance on the modalities and methodology to be followed for such cases. After SCAMHP recommendation, the decision of price hike was taken as these drugs are used as a first line of treatment and are important to the public health programme of the country, as per the NPPA notification.

Besides this, NPPA has also authorized exemption to Torrent Pharmaceutical’s Tapentadol nasal spray for five years from the date of commencement of its commercial marketing by the manufacturer in the company. Further, the period of five years is co-terminus with the period of Indian Patent, the notification said.