Care Health inks bancassurance pact with Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Care Health Insurance (formerly known as Religare Health Insurance) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Dharwad-based regional rural bank — Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB) — to provide health insurance solutions to the customers of the bank.
Under the agreement, Care Health Insurance will provide comprehensive health insurance solutions and services to over eight million customers of KVGB spread across 629 branches in nine districts of Karnataka.
Quoting P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, a statement by the bank, said that with the bank’s partnership with Care Health Insurance, it is moving a step ahead to provide comprehensive health insurance solutions to its customers. “We hope our customers, specially common people across our service area, benefit from our partnership and choose quality health insurance products suited to their health needs,” he said.
Chandrakant Mishra, Head (Institutional Business), Care Health Insurance, said health insurance has become one of the most important investments for people today with the growing incidences of lifestyle diseases.
“With our tie-up with KVGB, we are offering our customisable health insurance solutions to KVGB’s strong customer base spread across nine districts, especially in northern Karnataka. KVGB has a significant presence in northern Karnataka, and this partnership further strengthens Care Health’s footprint in northern Karnataka,” he said.
The statement said that KVGB has more than ₹2,700 crore business in northern and coastal Karnataka districts.
KVGB has presence in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts in northern Karnataka; and Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts in coastal Karnataka.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...