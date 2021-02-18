Care Health inks bancassurance pact with Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank

Care Health Insurance (formerly known as Religare Health Insurance) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Dharwad-based regional rural bank — Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB) — to provide health insurance solutions to the customers of the bank.

Under the agreement, Care Health Insurance will provide comprehensive health insurance solutions and services to over eight million customers of KVGB spread across 629 branches in nine districts of Karnataka.

Quoting P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, a statement by the bank, said that with the bank’s partnership with Care Health Insurance, it is moving a step ahead to provide comprehensive health insurance solutions to its customers. “We hope our customers, specially common people across our service area, benefit from our partnership and choose quality health insurance products suited to their health needs,” he said.

Chandrakant Mishra, Head (Institutional Business), Care Health Insurance, said health insurance has become one of the most important investments for people today with the growing incidences of lifestyle diseases.

“With our tie-up with KVGB, we are offering our customisable health insurance solutions to KVGB’s strong customer base spread across nine districts, especially in northern Karnataka. KVGB has a significant presence in northern Karnataka, and this partnership further strengthens Care Health’s footprint in northern Karnataka,” he said.

The statement said that KVGB has more than ₹2,700 crore business in northern and coastal Karnataka districts.

KVGB has presence in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts in northern Karnataka; and Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts in coastal Karnataka.