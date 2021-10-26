National

CareerLabs holds virtual placement drive

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 26, 2021

The drive is for Telangana candidates in association with the Training and Placement Officers Association.

CareerLabs, a Bengaluru-based edtech company, is organising a virtual placement drive for candidates from Telangana in association with the Training and Placement Officers (TPO) Association.

The virtual drive, which started in August, will continue till January 2022.

“As many as 300 top recruiters such as Wipro, Reliance Jio, Happiest Minds and Kotak Bank are taking part in the drive,” a CareerLabs statement has said.

It said as many as 3,500 candidates have registered for the recruitment drive.

“Software development, sales and marketing and various other jobs in core sectors are available for students from various companies across the country. Students can apply for placement opportunities in Telangana and across India,” P.N Santosh Co-Founder and CEO CareerLabs, said.

Published on October 26, 2021

