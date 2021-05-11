Case filed against TDP chief for creating panic over Covid strain

Yet another complaint has been filed against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu over his statement on a virulent Covid strain in the State causing havoc.

Pachala Anil Kumar, a lawyer in Guntur, has complained against the former CM and a few TDP leaders at the Arundelpet Police Station in the Guntur district on Tuesday.

In the complaint, the lawyer alleged that the TDP Chief and some of his party leaders have created a fear like situation among people about the existence of a new N440K strain of coronavirus in the State, which is virulent and extremely infectious. In addition, he complained that neighbouring states and Delhi are not allowing people from Andhra Pradesh to visit them. The complainant further contended that this was part of Chandrababu Naidu's false propaganda.

Naidu allegedly stated the new N440K variant of coronavirus originated in Andhra Pradesh, which is 10 to 15 times more dangerous and is spreading much faster than other virus strains. This, the complainant said, was irresponsible and erroneous ,causing agony and pain to the people. While a CCMB report specified N440K variant is not dangerous, Naidu deliberately tried to create panic, the complaint alleged.