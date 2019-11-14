CavinKare’s Ranganathan opens veterinary hospital in Chennai

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
CavinKare founder and Chairman, C.K. Ranganathan, today announced the launch of SANCHU Animal Hospital, a multi-speciality veterinary hospital in Chennai.
Built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, the hospital, a personal venture of Ranganathan, offers 24X7 emergency critical care support. The 7,200 sq.ft facility located in Adyar, will offer a range of speciality services for pets, including dermatology, dentistry, cardiology, internal medicine and orthopaedics.
In addition, the hospital also offers new-age services such as a Pet Spa & Salon, pet cab service, pet supermarket and online access for pet records.
“It’s my vision, my passion, my love and my commitment towards my pets, feathered friends and animals, which have always been very close companions of mine right from my childhood days,” said C.K. Ranganathan, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SANCHU Animal Hospital.
The FMCG veteran said the Animal Hospital would expand nationwide and raise the bar for veterinary standards across the country. The hospital’s research team, backed by strong R&D and the latest technology, has gathered substantial knowledge in pet care by successfully maintaining and treating more than 2,000 fascinating birds, two dozen canines, ponies, ostriches and around 150 cows at its homesteads in Chennai and Cuddalore for the last few years.
“Our plan is to grow a nationwide network of 100 SANCHU Animal Hospitals by 2024, to deliver exceptional care and preserve the integrity of the profession. The model for this expansion plan is being developed and will be unveiled in the near future,” Ranganathan said.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
The stock of Bharti Infratel began its major downtrend in October 2017, from a high of ₹482.8. Since then ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...