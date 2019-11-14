CavinKare’s Ranganathan opens veterinary hospital in Chennai

CavinKare founder and Chairman, C.K. Ranganathan, today announced the launch of SANCHU Animal Hospital, a multi-speciality veterinary hospital in Chennai.

Built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, the hospital, a personal venture of Ranganathan, offers 24X7 emergency critical care support. The 7,200 sq.ft facility located in Adyar, will offer a range of speciality services for pets, including dermatology, dentistry, cardiology, internal medicine and orthopaedics.

In addition, the hospital also offers new-age services such as a Pet Spa & Salon, pet cab service, pet supermarket and online access for pet records.

“It’s my vision, my passion, my love and my commitment towards my pets, feathered friends and animals, which have always been very close companions of mine right from my childhood days,” said C.K. Ranganathan, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SANCHU Animal Hospital.

The FMCG veteran said the Animal Hospital would expand nationwide and raise the bar for veterinary standards across the country. The hospital’s research team, backed by strong R&D and the latest technology, has gathered substantial knowledge in pet care by successfully maintaining and treating more than 2,000 fascinating birds, two dozen canines, ponies, ostriches and around 150 cows at its homesteads in Chennai and Cuddalore for the last few years.

“Our plan is to grow a nationwide network of 100 SANCHU Animal Hospitals by 2024, to deliver exceptional care and preserve the integrity of the profession. The model for this expansion plan is being developed and will be unveiled in the near future,” Ranganathan said.