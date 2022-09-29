At least 175 persons were arrested after 127 new cases were registered following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a special "Operation Garuda" in coordination with Narcotics Control Bureau and the Interpol against drug networks with international linkages.

Illicit drugs and psychotropic substances including about 5.12 kg heroin, 33.93 kg of ganja, 3.29 kg charas, 1.365 kg mephedrone, 33.80 gm smack, around 87 tablets, 122 injections and ampules, 87 syringes of buprenorphine, 946 tablets (approx) alprazolam, 105.99 kg tramadol, 10 gm hash oil, 0.9 gm ecstacy pills, 1.15 kg opium, 30 kg poppy husk, 1.43 kg intoxicant powder and ampule, and 11,039 pills/capsules were recovered during the raids across States and Union Territories.

During this global special operation carried out with the assistance from several state police forces, including Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra and the NCB, around 6,600 suspects and other persons were checked and around 175 persons including six absconders were arrested and 127 new cases registered, said the CBI in a press release.

“Operation Garuda”, the CBI led global operation, seeks to target drug networks with international footprints, the agency stated. The CBI said it was along with the NCB closely coordinating with all States and UTs police for information exchange, analysis and development of operational information. The idea was to crackdown on the drug networks through rapid exchange of criminal intelligence on drug trafficking and coordinated law enforcement actions across international jurisdiction through Interpol.

