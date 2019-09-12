National

CBI arrests MHA officer for offering bribe

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

File Photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi.   -  The Hindu

The CBI, on Thursday, arrested a Section Officer of the Home Ministry, for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to a senior agency officer for influencing a case, officials said.

The agency arrested Dheeraj Singh, a Section Officer in the ministry, who deals with empanelment of IPS officers, they said. The agency caught Singh with about Rs 70 lakh in cash, they said.

corruption & bribery
