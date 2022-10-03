Betrue Ecom Solutions Pvt Ltd and its directors were booked by the CBI over allegations of indulging in online sports betting and gambling with the connivance of Philippines-based Dafasports. The company, however, had declared that it was into online trading of footwear, said the CBI.

The sleuths suspect that the online platform may have been used for betting during the last Indian Premier League cricket tournament, held from March 2 till May 31, 2019 since they have noticed major transactions from the company's accounts. While ₹23.33 crore were withdrawn and ₹23.37 crore deposited in the account of Betrue Ecom Solutions Pvt Ltd that has its office in Karol Bagh area of national capital city.

Before registering the FIR, the CBI had carried out preliminary enquiry against its directors Yogesh Kumar and Rakesh Prasad Gupta, which led them to Dafasports and Dafabet, the agency stated.

While gambling per see is illegal under Public Gambling Act of 1867 and the Technology Act of 2000 but states are free to come up with their own laws to legalise them.

The CBI probe showed that Betrue Ecom Solutions in its documents filed before the Registrar of Companies and the bank had declared them as online traders of footwear though in reality they were indulging in sports betting. "However, they transacted a specific amount in account of www.dafabet.com but ultimately the payments were credited in the account of Betrue Ecom Solutions Private Limited, which indicates that the accused company is having link with dafabet," the FIR said.

The CBI stated that statements of depositors made it clear that they were not associated with Betrue. "There were several transactions with the description as Dafabet, Dafa Sports, Dafabetupd, etc. and several UPI-based transactions. People from many states of India are using Dafabet website for online betting and gambling and as concerned to Betrue Ecom Solutions Private Limited, the maximum depositors/betters were from Andhra Pradesh," the CBI revealed.

According to the investigation agency, www.dafabet.com operates out of Makati in Philippines and "offers online betting and gambling and also accepts payments in Indian rupees".

