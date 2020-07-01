CBI books Samsung Engineering, unknown ONGC officials for colluding with Sanjay Bhandari

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against Samsung Engineering Company Ltd, South Korea, unknown officials of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and others for colluding with Sanjay Bhandari and entering a criminal conspiracy.

The CBI has also booked Santech International, FZC, UAE, Foster Wheeler Energy Limited, UK, Hong NamKoong, the then Senior Manager, of Samsung Engineering Company Limited, South Korea,and unknown officials of ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL).

The CBI alleges that Sanjay Bhandari, Director of Santech International, partook in a criminal conspiracy with other accused when he entered into a consultancy agreement with Samsung Engineering in violation of the contract agreement between OPaL and Samsung Engineering.

The CBI said that Santech International got approximately $49,99,969 from Samsung Engineering in an overseas bank account to induce unknown public servants for undue favours to the consortium of Samsung Engineering. These favours were sought in the award of contract of Dual Feed Cracker Unit (DFCU) project at Dahej, Gujarat. It was further alleged that the agreement was relating to the consultancy services to be provided by Santech International to Samsung Engineering for obtaining the contract.