CBI busts a racket of imposters duping people on pretext of making Rajya Sabha MPs and Governors

The CBI has exposed a country-wide racket of imposters and arrested four of them on charges of attempting to cheat people of Rs 100 crore under the guise of offering Rajya Sabha seats, governorships and high-profile appointments in the government.

The CBI has accused Kamlakar Prem Kumar Bandgar, a resident of Latur in Maharashtra, of decietfully potraying himself as a senior CBI officer posted at the agency HQ in the national capital, of befriending others to hatch a conspiracy to take private people on a ride by selling them the dream of getting them a berth in RajyaSabha, appointment as Governor, or as chairman in different central government-run organisations and ministries in lieu of huge pecuniary considerations, the agency said.

In the FIR registered on July 15, the CBI has also named Ravindra Vithal Naik of Karnataka's Belgaum, and Delhi-NCR-based Mahendra Pal Arora, Abhishek Boora, and Mohammed Aijaz Khan as accused, the officials said. The CBI said it has recovered incriminating documents, including WhatsApp conversations and other evidence, during searches conducted at seven locations, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The CBI came to know from its sources that Boora discussed with Bandgar how to exploit his purported connection with high-ranking officials who could play "pivotal roles" in appointments.