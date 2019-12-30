CBI conducts raids in connection with J&K arms licence issuing racket

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches across 13 locations spread over Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon and Noida, in connection with a large gunrunning and fake licence issuing racket based out of Jammu and Kashmir.

CBI sources said the searches were conducted at the premises of the District Collectors or District Magistrates of Kupwara, Barmula, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama. The raids in connection with the ongoing investigation of two cases, are related to allegations of issuance of around 2 lakh arms licences from districts of Jammu & Kashmir by the officers.

It is alleged that the then public servants issued gun licences, in lieu of illegal gratification, to non-residents of J&K in violation of the rules.

The scam came to light when the Rajasthan Police wrote to the J&K Police highlighting the large number of licences issued from the state to non-residents.