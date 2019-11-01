CBI court order on Jagan cases hailed

- The CBI court's order in Hyderabad, given on Friday rejecting the plea of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to grant exemption from personal appearance in cases relating to economic offences, was hailed by senior Telugu Desam leader Y. Ramakrishnudu and several others.

Ramakrishnudu, former finance minister, said the as many as 11 charge-sheets had been filed against the Chief Minister relating to grave economic offences such as money laundering and therefore the court had rejected his appeal to grant exemption from personal appearance. "Therefore, our Chief Minister has to attend the CBI court every Friday as he used to, when he was the opposition leader. The plea advanced by the Chief Minister that it would entail huge expenditure to the State Government is not tenable. He should spend the money on his own. He is facing the cases in his individual capacity," he said.

N. Chinnarajappa, former home minister, said it was a welcome decision and it proved once again that none is above the law. He also said the CM should set an example and bear the expenditure on his own.