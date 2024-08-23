The CBI has obtained sanction to prosecute Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his close associate and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the liquor case.

The CBI informed Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Friday about getting sanctions for prosecution against Kejriwal and Pathak, which is a must for public servants for the trial to proceed in the corruption case.

The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet against him in the liquor case which will come up for hearing again on August 27, the day when Kejriwal’s judicial custody will come to an end.

He is behind bars but for interim bail for a brief period during the elections, after his arrest on March 21 in the Delhi excise case.

The Supreme Court will hear Kejriwal’s petition on September 5, seeking bail in the case.

Besides Kejriwal, the CBI has got sanction for prosecution against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his alleged involvement in the allotment of land under the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).