National

CBI raids 169 places in connection with bank fraud cases involving Rs 7,000 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting searches at around 169 places across the country.

These raids are in connection with 35 cases related to bank frauds involving more than ₹7,000 crore.

CBI sources said that the banks involved (including consortium members) are Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, State Babk of India, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India.

The raids are being conducted in multiple locations including Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Noida, Baramati, Mumbai, Thane, Silvassa, Kalyan, Amritsar, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Tirupur, Chennai, Madurai, Quilon, Cochin, Bhavnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Chandauli, Bhatinda, Gurdaspur, Morena, Kolkata, Patna, Krishna, Bhopal and Hyderabad.

