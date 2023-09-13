The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stumbled upon ₹2.6 crore in denomination of 500 from the premises of Gorakhpur-based Principal Chief Material Manager of North Eastern Railway (NER), KC Joshi. This was after the 1988 batch Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer was allegedly caught red-handed in a trap laid by the sleuths at the time Joshi was accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh from a complainant to favour him in a case.

The CBI booked the IRSS officer on the allegations of demanding ₹7 lakh from the complainant for not cancelling the registration of his firm on the GeM portal, which is the government’s e-marketplace, a CBI spokesperson stated. It was further alleged that the complainant’s firm was supplying trucks to the railways on a yearly contract at ₹80,000 per truck each month, the agency charged.

After catching him red-handed, the CBI carried out searches at the “official and residential premises of the accused at Gorakhpur and Noida (Uttar Pradesh), which led to the recovery of cash of approximately ₹2.61 crore and incriminating documents,” pointed out the spokesperson. Joshi was later produced before a competent court in Lucknow to seek his custodial remand, according to the CBI.

Black money hoarders

Equally shocking was when an investigator himself was allegedly found to be colluding with black money hoarders. The CBI late last month filed a corruption case against Pawan Khatri, Assistant Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing him of accepting ₹5 crore from liquor businessman Aman Dhall in the Delhi excise policy case. In this case, the ED recovered ₹2 crore in cash from Khatri and others in their own case before handing it over to the CBI.

In May, it was even worse: the CBI’s raid on the former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services India Ltd (WAPCOS), Rajinder Kumar Gupta, led to a haul of ₹20-crore cash. Perhaps the biggest ever recovery of recent times was done last year, not by the CBI but by the ED, when it seized ₹50 crore along with jewellery from former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee’s associate Arpita Mukherjee’s house in Kolkotta while investigating the SSC recruitment scam.

A large amount of unaccounted stashed cash shocked people for the first time in 1996 when the CBI recovered volumes of bundles of cash during raids on former Union Telecom Minister Rukh Ram, but the corruption since then has only multiplied.