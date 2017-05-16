CBI to probe missing JNU student’s case

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday transferred the investigation into the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, missing since last October, to the CBI from the police with immediate effect.
A Bench of Justices GS Sistani and Rekha Palli transferred the matter to the CBI on a plea by Ahmad’s mother after the Delhi Police said it had no problem with such a direction.
The court said the CBI probe will be supervised by an officer not less than the rank of a DIG.
The matter will be taken up next on July 17.
The student had gone missing a day after an altercation with some ABVP students on the night of October 14, 2016.
The RSS students’ wing in JNU has denied any involvement in his disappearance.
The high court had on May 12 rapped the police over the manner of its probe into the disappearance of Ahmad, saying it appeared to be looking for an “escape route” and was “beating around the bush”.
