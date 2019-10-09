CBIH to identify, fund Indian biotech start-ups

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), a Department of Biotechnology initiative, has partnered with Japan’s Beyond Next Ventures (BNV), an independent accelerator and a VC dedicated to incubation investment in technology start-ups in the life sciences space.

The two organisations under the umbrella of the C-CAMP– BNV Innovation Hub (CBIH) have launched a programme to identify start-ups for funding and have called for applications from Indian bio start-ups for funding support of up to $300,000 or about ₹2.1 crore per start-up.

CBIH is the foremost tie-ups between Japanese and Indian innovation ecosystems dedicated to biological sciences. The hub is expected to facilitate Japanese investment of up to $5 million.

The jointly managed fund will identify exciting early stage Indian start-ups in the life sciences and biotech domain with technologies to address global issues. Beyond funding, CBIH will also enable expert mentorship and guidance from C-CAMP on an equity basis. Start-ups may apply for the scheme at https://cbih.in/