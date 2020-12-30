CCEA okays construction of nodes at Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved construction of industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Tumakuru industrial area in Karnataka under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC).
This will kick start the development of the CBIC project. While the project cost for the Krishnapatnam industrial area would be ₹2,139.44 crore, the estimated cost for Tumakuru industrial area stood at ₹1,701.81 crore. The Multi Modal Logistics Hub and Multi Modal Transport Hub at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh was also approved by the CCEA with an estimated cost of ₹3,883.80 crore.
These proposals have total estimated cost of ₹7,725 crore and an estimated employment generation of more than 2.8 lakh persons. This will position India as a strong player in global value chains with developed land parcels in cities for immediate allotment for attracting investments, an official release said.
The Cabinet also approved export of Akash Missile System and creation of a committee for faster approval of exports. Akash — a surface to air missile with a range of 25 kilometres — is the country’s important missile with over 96 per cent indigenisation.
This initiative of the Cabinet would help the country improve its defence products and make them globally competitive, an official release said.
Besides Akash, there is now increasing interest towards other major platforms like coastal surveillance system, radars and air platforms. To provide faster approvals for export of such platforms, a committee comprising the Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor has been created.
The Union Cabinet also approved the opening of three Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay and Dominican Republic in 2021.
The Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Bhutan on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space. This agreement was signed on November 19 by both sides at Bengaluru/Thimpu and exchanged, an official release said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...