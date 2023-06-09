The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has approved the Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project (PSP) of 1350 MW being developed at Sileru, Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh by APGenco in 70 days against the stipulated 90 days time.

To expedite the process of concurrence of Hydro PSPs, the Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power, Government of India has recently revamped the process for concurrence of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of these projects.

The CEA has established a Single Window Clearance Cell and nominated nodal officers for fast-tracking the clearance of design aspects. It has also designated more groups for examination of design aspects of DPRs to further fast-track the clearances. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has also nominated nodal officers for fast-tracking the clearance of geological aspects of DPRs, and CEA has requested GSI to involve their subordinate and field offices in states to further fast-track the clearances.

The identified potential of PSPs in the country is about 119 GW (comprising 109 PSPs). Out of this, eight projects (4.7 GW) are under operation, four projects (2.8 GW) are under construction, CEA has given concurrence for two projects (2.3 GW) and construction of these two projects is slated to start shortly.

Further, 33 projects (42 GW) are under Survey & Investigation for preparation of DPRs. Out of these 33 projects, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change has given Terms of Reference to 22 of them.

Pumped Storage System utilises surplus grid power available from thermal power stations or other sources to pump up water from lower to upper reservoir and reproduces power during peak demand when there is scarcity of power.