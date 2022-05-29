CEA to fix eligible coal quantity for power plants under SHAKTI

The Power Ministry has directed the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to determine the eligible quantity of domestic coal for power plants using the key commodity through the auction of coal linkage under the SHAKTI Policy, it said on Sunday.

The Power Ministry said in a statement that blending 10 per cent of imported coal is equivalent to about 15 per cent of domestic coal in energy terms.

Eligible quantity

The Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India, or SHAKTI’s Para B (viii) (a), allows power plants having untied capacity to bid for coal, generate power using this coal, and sell it in the exchange under Day Ahead Market (DAM) or the DEEP portal for short-term PPA (power purchase agreement), it added.

“For such plants, the Ministry has directed CEA to compute the quantity of coal consumed (procured under SHAKTI B (viii) (a) window) on the basis of mandatory blending of 10 per cent by weight for generation during the period starting from June 15, 2022, up to March 31, 2023. This will give a window of about 3 weeks for these plants to procure imported coal,” it said.

Coal imports

Considering the increased demand for electricity and coal supplies from domestic coal companies not matching the consumption of coal, the Power Ministry advised all gencos, including IPPs, on April 28 to blend 10 per cent of imported coal for power generation. This was done to supplement the domestic coal supply.

The States were advised to give timely clearance to independent power producers (IPP’s) wherever required in the PPA for the blending of imported coal.

However, it has been observed that imports have not been at the required level. Some gencos are not willing to import coal for blending due to a lack of clarity on compensation on account of blending with imported coal. The Power Ministry explained that in May, the States and the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERCs) were requested to ensure that all generating stations under their control take immediate action to import coal for blending.

Taking note that blending of imported coal to the extent of 10 per cent is not happening as stipulated, and the reserve stocks of coal are continuing to dip, the Ministry issued directions to all gencos on May 18.

It directed Gencos that if orders for import for blending are not placed by May 31 and if imported coal for blending purposes does not start arriving at the power plants by June 15, the defaulter gencos would have to import coal for blending purposes to the extent of 15 per cent (in order to meet the shortfall of imported coal for blending purposes in Quarter1 April-June 2022) in the remaining period up to October 31.