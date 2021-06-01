National

Celon Laboratories launches Amphotericin B Emulsion for Mucormycosis

Our Bueau Hyderabad | Updated on June 01, 2021

Celon will manufacture 10,000 vials per day

Specialty biopharmaceutical manufacturer, Celon Laboratories, has launched an alternative drug - Amphotericin B Emulsion, for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus.

Amphotericin B, is crucial to the treatment of Mucormycosis, of which a sudden resurgence is being witnessed off late among covid19 patients, across India.

Though Hyderabad-based Celon has been manufacturing Liposomal Amphotericin B since 2013, market demands were not met due to the unavailability of a critical ingredient sourced from Germany — lipoids. To bypass the bottleneck caused by this sourcing obstacle and increase production of this medication, Celon developed an alternative, an emulsion-based formulation.

Exhaustively developed by Celon’s in-house R & D team in a record three weeks, the emulsion-based formulation will provide leading hospitals and Covid-19 treatment centres with increased resources to treat the Black Fungus. Celon will manufacture 10,000 vials per day, which will ensure relief for approximately 6,000 patients monthly.

“The emulsion-based formulation is an ideal alternative to Liposomal Amphotericin B to combat the Black Fungus. The company will start supplying the product the domestic market soon,’’ M. Nagesh Kumar, Managing Director, Celon Labs said in a release.

Published on June 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.