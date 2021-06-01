Celon Laboratories launches Amphotericin B Emulsion for Mucormycosis

Specialty biopharmaceutical manufacturer, Celon Laboratories, has launched an alternative drug - Amphotericin B Emulsion, for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus.

Amphotericin B, is crucial to the treatment of Mucormycosis, of which a sudden resurgence is being witnessed off late among covid19 patients, across India.

Though Hyderabad-based Celon has been manufacturing Liposomal Amphotericin B since 2013, market demands were not met due to the unavailability of a critical ingredient sourced from Germany — lipoids. To bypass the bottleneck caused by this sourcing obstacle and increase production of this medication, Celon developed an alternative, an emulsion-based formulation.

Exhaustively developed by Celon’s in-house R & D team in a record three weeks, the emulsion-based formulation will provide leading hospitals and Covid-19 treatment centres with increased resources to treat the Black Fungus. Celon will manufacture 10,000 vials per day, which will ensure relief for approximately 6,000 patients monthly.

“The emulsion-based formulation is an ideal alternative to Liposomal Amphotericin B to combat the Black Fungus. The company will start supplying the product the domestic market soon,’’ M. Nagesh Kumar, Managing Director, Celon Labs said in a release.