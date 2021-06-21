Central Tuber Crop Research Institute bets on cassava as feedstock for bioethanol production

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
As the search for alternate feedstock sources for ethanol production gathers pace, ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) finds cassava (tapioca) as a promising raw material for bioethanol production to meet India’s Ethanol Blending Petrol (EBP) programme target of 2025.
Sajeev MS, Principal Scientist, Crop Utilisation Division, ICAR-CTCRI, said cassava with its high starch content and ability to grow under low management conditions has been globally recognised as a potential candidate for bioethanol production.
Also read: Blend more
However, he added that the economic viability for the scale-up production from cassava varieties has to be ascertained taking into account the reported failure of an alcohol plant set up in Palakkad in the late 1990s.
There are a number of comparative advantages for cassava as a biofuel crop vis-à-vis sugarcane. Its starch with its unique physico-chemical and functional properties finds extensive applications in the food and industrial sectors. The agricultural residues of cassava such as peels, stems and leaves are potential feedstock for 2G bioethanol production.
Tapioca production is estimated at 4.98 million tonnes with major production from Tamil Nadu, followed by Kerala. Expansion of cultivation is taking place to non-traditional areas like Maharashtra to meet the projected demand for starch in the coming decade, he said.
The National Policy on Biofuels 2018 ensures the availability of biofuels to meet the demand of 20 per cent ethanol produced from molasses, sugarcane juices, biomass in form of grasses and agricultural residues, sugar-containing materials such as sugar beet, sweet sorghum, etc, or starch-containing materials such as corn, rotten potatoes, cassava, and damaged food grains, he said.
India has to produce 1,016 crore litres of ethanol for blending programmes apart from 334 crore litres for other uses as part of the EBP target by 2025. But the current ethanol production capacity is 426 crore litres from sugarcane-based distilleries and 258 crore litres from grain-based distilleries. To meet the target of 1,350 crore litres, production has to be increased to 760 crore litres from molasses and 740 crore litres from grain-based distilleries.
This necessitates the search for alternative feedstock, Sajeev said, adding that there is a huge gap between the available ethanol and its projected demand in the transportation sector.
The Kerala Government is also mulling the possibility of producing alcohol from cassava. Though CTCRI has developed novel enzyme technology for the production of ethanol from cassava starch/flour, he said there is a need for a pilot study for analysing its economic viability.
The oversupply of tubers in Kerala due to the widespread cultivation of cassava under the Subiksha Keralam project has caused a market glut. There is a need for exploring new ways to help farmers to get a remunerative price and to reduce post-harvest loss, he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...