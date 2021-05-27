Centre allocates 80,000 vials of Amphotericin-B to all States/UTs for the treatment of Mucormycosis

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
The Centre has allocated an additional 80,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis to all the States/UTs. Earlier, 29,250 vials of Amphotericin- B drug were allocated to all the States/UTs on Wednesday for the treatment of 11,717 cases of Mucormycosis across the country, Sadanand Gowda, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister had tweeted.
“Additional 80,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment for Mucormycosis have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today,” Gowda said.
Maharashtra and Gujarat, which have the maximum cases of Mucormycosis got the largest chunk of Amphotericin at 18,140 vials and 17,330 vials respectively.
Meanwhile, India administered 20,54,51,902 vaccine doses with 26,58,218 anti-covid shots given in the last 24 hours till 7:00 pm on Thursday.
Furthermore, 11,76,300 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Thursday. Cumulatively 1,51,52,040 people in this age group received their first dose across 37 States/UTs since the Phase-3 vaccination drive began on May 1.
‘Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of Covid vaccine,” the Health Ministry said.
