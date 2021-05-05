Centre allocates oxygen from Bahrain to Karnataka

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
The Centre has allocated four tankers of 20 tonnes capacity each to Karnataka and promised to supply an additional 74 tonnes in the next 3-4 days.
K Sudhakar, Minister of Health and Welfare and Medical Education said the allocation is as part of Centre’s continued efforts to augment supply of oxygen.”
Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa told media “Responding to our request for more oxygen supplies, the Central government has sent 20 tonnes of liquid oxygen containers from Bahrain to the State. Two additional containers will be shipped by Indian Oil Corporation.”
“The State will also get five tankers of oxygen from Odisha and it will be airlifted by the air force, in all about 74 tonnes of oxygen will be available within 2-3 days,” he added. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed the zonal commissioners and zonal joint commissioners in Bengaluru city to appoint one nodal officer for each ward to monitor oxygen stock to treat the Covid-19 infected in BBMP limits daily.
Gupta, speaking at the virtual meeting on oxygen supply and Covid-19 war room noted that small hospitals have been taking on more patients than they can handle. The nodal officers must visit every hospital and nursing home to check their capacity and inspect if a cylinder or tank is used for oxygen supply, he added.
Meanwhile, State’s Industry minister and in-charge of oxygen supply, Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday represented to the Centre that the oxygen produced in the State will be completely utilised within the state itself. Currently, there is supply of 850 tonnes of oxygen. If the demand for oxygen increases further, arrangements will be done to get it from other States or from other countries.
“I have consulted with union ministers Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi to reduce the amount of oxygen being shipped out of the State. Union Minister Piyush Goyle had responded positively’’, Shettar told reporters.
“There are around 170 oxygen transport tankers in the state. Of these, 68 are being supplied to other states. The state needs more tankers. The state Transport Department officials have been instructed to speed up converting more tankers”, he added.
The Minister said the use of railway tankers is essential to expedite oxygen transport and reduce costs of transport from Odisha and other states. Four containers will be available in the State soon.
