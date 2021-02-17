Centre approves projects worth ₹363 crore in food processing sector

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Centre has approved projects worth ₹363.4 crore in the food processing space. The nod was given by the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee chaired by the Union Minister of Food Processing Narendra Singh Tomar.
The proposals were received under the scheme for creation for infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) and the scheme for Creation/ Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), the official statement added.
Eleven proposals under the CEFPPC scheme, with a total project cost of ₹113.08 crore including grants-in-aid of ₹36.30 crore in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Mizoram & Gujarat have been approved. “These projects will leverage private investment of ₹76.78 crore and are expected to generate employment to 3700 persons & benefit 6800 farmers,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, nine proposals with a total project cost of ₹250.32 crore. including grants-in-aid of ₹66.61 crore in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Rajasthan have also been approved. “These projects will leverage private investment of ₹183.71 crore and are expected to generate employment to 8,260 persons & benefit 36,000 farmers,” the Ministry stated.
