India has been witnessing an increase in Covid cases with average daily cases rising to 966 in the week ending March 23, compared to the week ending March 3, when the average daily new Covid cases was 313. The increase in fresh cases, over the period under review, is nearly 200 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate, too, has gone to 1.08 per cent, it was said at a review meeting held between the Centre and States on Monday. The review meeting was chaired by the Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan.

Weekly positivity rate

Among the States that witnessed increased positivity included Maharashtra — up to 4.58 per cent as on March 24 —versus 0.54 per cent in the week ended March 3.

In Gujarat, it has increased to 2.17 per cent from 0.07 per cent, for the period under review, while in Kerala the weekly positivity shot up to 4.51 per cent from 1.47 per cent.

Karnataka witnessed the average weekly positivity rise to 3.05 per cent, from 1.65 per cent reported earlier in the month.

On the other hand, Delhi saw its weekly positivity rise to 4.25 per cent from 0.53 per cent.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh witnessed weekly positivity increase to 7.48 per cent from 1.92 per cent, while In Rajasthan, it has increased to 1 .62 per cent (from 0.12 per cent).

Tamil Nadu reported an increase in weekly positivity from 0.46 per cent (in week ending March 3) to 2.40 per cent (in week ending March 24).

“These states are witnessing an increase in daily positivity rate that are higher than the national average,” a Health Ministry official said.

It was also pointed out at the review meeting that 24 districts in the country are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity in the week ending 24th March, 2023, while 43 districts are reporting weekly positivity between 5-10 per cent in the same time period.

According to a statement issued by the Centre, some 22 States/UTs are reporting average daily TPM (tests per million) less than the national average.

Steps to be taken

The Health Secretary has advised States “to undertake mock drills across all health facilities on April 10 and 11, to ensure operational readiness of hospital infra, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plant readiness, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

The Centre in a statement also said, mock drills which were previously conducted on December 27, 2022, was carried out in a total of 21,939 facilities, including 16,601 government-run ones and 5,338 private facilities. Over 94 per cent of PSA plants and oxygen concentrators were found functional across the country while over 87 per cent of ICU beds, ventilators, were found in working condition.

Bhushan also urged State governments to go ahead with the ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour’ protocols.

States were also urged to ensure availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers, enhance community awareness regarding disease while carrying out vaccination and regularly update Covid-19 data in Covid India Portal.

