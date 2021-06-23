Centre asks States to enhance public health response in view of Delta Plus variant cases

As few cases of Delta Plus variants, also known as B.1.617.2.1 (AY.1), have been detected in some districts of Maharshtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala during the past two months, the Centre has asked these States to enhance their public health response by focusing on surveillance, enhanced testing, quick contact-tracing and priority vaccination.

“The role of AY.1’s role in immune escape, disease severity or increased transmissibility etc. is under continued surveillance. Currently the number of such Delta plus variants in India are only few but the distribution / detection in various States during past two months indicate that the B.1.617.2.1 (AY.1) is already present in some States and States may need to enhance their public health response by focusing on surveillance, enhanced testing, quick contact-tracing and priority vaccination in defined geographies where AY.1 has been detected,” the Health Ministry said Wednesday in a statement.

No significant increase in prevalence

“As of now among the samples sequenced (45000+) in India, this variant has been observed sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala & Madhya Pradesh, with around 40 cases identified so far and no significant increase in prevalence,” the Ministry said. As of June 18, 205 sequences of AY.1 lineage were detected worldwide, with the USA and UK having over half the known cases, it added.

Meanwhile, India reported 50,848 fresh cases on Wednesday with 1,358 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. The daily infections were lower than the 50,000-mark in the previous day at 42,640 after a period of three months, while the daily Covid casualties were at 1,167. Cumulatively, the country reported 3,00,28,709 cases of which active cases were 6,43,194, recovered cases were 2,89,94,855 and the death toll was 3,90,660, according to the Health Ministry data.

It is to be noted that active caseload is lowest in 82 days. Meanwhile, 68,817 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day. Also, the recovery rate increased to 96.56 per cent.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 3.12 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.67 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 16 straight days. Besides this, the country conducted 19,01,056 tests and the testing capacity substantially ramped up to 39.59 crore.

Meanwhile, the country administered 29,46,39,511 vaccine doses in a single day with 54,24,374 doses in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am.

Furthermore, with the implementation of revised vaccination policy on June 21 when India witnessed record rise vaccination numbers, RS Sharma, the Chief Executive Officer of National Health Authority (NHA) tweeted Wednesday, “1,08,949 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN on June 21st to facilitate the inoculation of 8.6mn #Indians in 1 day. This is equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries.”