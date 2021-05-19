Centre asks States to publicise Covid vaccine availability data in advance

The Centre on Wednesday urged the States to make public district-wise, vaccination site-wise plan for administering Covid vaccines and use these calendars to prevent overcrowding at vaccination centres.

An official statement put out by the Health Ministry said both government and private vaccination centres should make these calendars available on CoWIN platform in advance and asked the States and Union Territories to direct concerned officials to make such plans till June 15. At the same time, the States and private vaccination centres should desist from publishing single-day vaccine calendars, it said.

Direct purchase information

The Centre assured the States and UTs that over 5.86 crore vaccine doses will be made available to them between May 1 and June 15. This would include vaccine doses that have been supplied so far in this month. Besides, 4,87,55,000 vaccine shots will be available for the States and UTs for direct purchase till June end, it said, quoting vaccine manufacturers.

The Ministry said it would provide advance information on availability of Covid vaccine doses to be supplied to the States and UTs during the two fortnights of every month as well as the quantity available for direct procurement by States and private hospitals from the manufacturers.