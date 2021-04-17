Centre blocking supply of Remdesivir: Nawab Malik

Beware the quantum computers
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and State Minister Nawab Malik has alleged that the Central government was not allowing Remdesivir producing companies to sell the export-bound stock in Maharashtra.
The Minister tweeted that 16 export-oriented units in India have 20 lakh vials of Remdesivir as the Central government has banned exports. He claimed that these units are seeking permission to sell this medicine in India but the central government is denying the permission.
“It is sad & shocking that when Government of Maharashtra asked the 16 export companies for #Remdesivir, we were told that Central Government has asked them not to supply the medicine to #Maharashtra. These companies were warned, if they did, their license will be cancelled. This is a dangerous precedent and under these circumstances, Maharashtra Government will have no choice but to seize the stock of Remdesivir from these exporters and supply it to the needy,” the Minister tweeted.
“The government says it (Remdesivir) should be sold only through 7 companies that are producing it. These 7 companies are refusing to take responsibility. This is a decision-making crisis. While there is a requirement of this medicine and availability too, a quick decision is the need of the hour. This problem must be solved and the vials must be supplied to government hospitals in all States immediately,” Nawab added in a series of tweets.
Speaking to the media he claimed that State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been trying to contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi since Saturday morning seeking help to streamline oxygen and Remdesivir supply but the CM was informed that PM Modi was on a West Bengal tour for the election campaign.
Meanwhile Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra BJP’s chief spokesperson said that instead of making such wild and baseless allegations, Nawab Malik should provide proof or else should apologise. It is high time that the State government stops the blame game and does its job of handling the pandemic, he said.
In his tweets Upadhye said, “Is this an official stance of (the) state government? If so, CM @OfficeofUT should come forward and clarify the facts. Or prevent the ministers from making such irresponsible and baseless allegations.”
