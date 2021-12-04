Centre cautions six States as Covid cases surge

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
As the threat of the Omicron variant loomed, there was a sharp rise in the weekly new Covid-19 infections reported in several districts of Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Mizoram. On Saturday, the Centre directed the States to increase surveillance, testing and watch for fatalities to contain the spread of infections.
Kerala accounted for 55 per cent of the Covid-19 infections for a one-month period ended December 3. The State saw a slight increase in weekly deaths at 2,118, from 1,890 in the week ended November 26. Four districts in the State recorded a high number of weekly new deaths — Thiruvanathapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam.
There was also a rise in weekly cases in Jammu and Kashmir (4 districts), Tamil Nadu (3), Karnataka (4) and Odisha (6).
In a letter to the Health Secretaries of these States, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged them to take all the steps required to contain the spread of Covid 19. The strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and following Coved-appropriate behaviour has to be strictly adhered to so as to keep the situation under control.
Karnataka reported 8,073 new cases for the month ended December 3. The State reported an increase in weekly new cases at 2,272 for the week ended December 3 compared to 1,664 cases the previous week. Bengaluru reported an increase in the number of deaths from 8 to 14 in the last two weeks.
In Mizoram, Aizawl reported a surge in the number of weekly fresh cases with 1,079 infections in the week ended December 3.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...