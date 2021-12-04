Centre cautions six States as Covid cases surge

As the threat of the Omicron variant loomed, there was a sharp rise in the weekly new Covid-19 infections reported in several districts of Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Mizoram. On Saturday, the Centre directed the States to increase surveillance, testing and watch for fatalities to contain the spread of infections.

Kerala accounted for 55 per cent of the Covid-19 infections for a one-month period ended December 3. The State saw a slight increase in weekly deaths at 2,118, from 1,890 in the week ended November 26. Four districts in the State recorded a high number of weekly new deaths — Thiruvanathapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam.

There was also a rise in weekly cases in Jammu and Kashmir (4 districts), Tamil Nadu (3), Karnataka (4) and Odisha (6).

In a letter to the Health Secretaries of these States, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged them to take all the steps required to contain the spread of Covid 19. The strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and following Coved-appropriate behaviour has to be strictly adhered to so as to keep the situation under control.

Karnataka reported 8,073 new cases for the month ended December 3. The State reported an increase in weekly new cases at 2,272 for the week ended December 3 compared to 1,664 cases the previous week. Bengaluru reported an increase in the number of deaths from 8 to 14 in the last two weeks.

In Mizoram, Aizawl reported a surge in the number of weekly fresh cases with 1,079 infections in the week ended December 3.