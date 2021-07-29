Centre deputes high level team to Kerala in view of high Covid cases

In view of sharp rise in Covid cases in Kerala, the Centre has deputed a high-level six-member multi-disciplinary team to the State to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting effective public health measures for Covid-19 management.

“Kerala with an active case load of 1.54 lakh is contributing 37.1 per cent of the total active cases in the country, with a growth rate of 1.41 in the last seven days. Average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443,” the Health Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

Positivity rate of 12.93%

The release further added that Kerala has also reported a high case positivity rate of 12.93 per cent cumulatively and 11.97 per cent weekly. It is to be noted that 6 districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity.

In addition, India reported 43,509 fresh cases on Thursday with 640 deaths. In the last 24 hours 38,465 patients recovered and an increase in active caseload was noted with active cases being 1.28 per cent of the total cases of 3,15,28,114.

Furthermore, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.38 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.52 per cent. Also, India conducted 17,28,795 tests during the previous day with cumulative tests amounting to 46.26 crore done so far.

Meanwhile, the country administered 45.07 crore vaccine doses so far with 43,92,697 doses given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. More than 47.48 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs. Also, the government said that more than 2.88 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.