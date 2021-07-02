Centre deputes teams to six States including Kerala, Odisha for Covid control

The Centre on Friday deputed its multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur in view of the high number of Covid cases being reported by these States, the Health Ministry said in a press release. These teams will support these States in their efforts for targeted Covid response and management, and effectively, tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Health Ministry data, Kerala, Odhisha and Arunachal Pradesh registered Covid cases at 12,868, 3,457 and 311 Covid cases on Friday. Meanwhile, Tripura and Manipur reported daily infections at 409 and 508 respectively.

“The two-member high level team to these States consists of a clinician and a public health expert. The teams will visit the States immediately and monitor the overall implementation of Covid-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, Covid appropriate behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc. and the Covid vaccination progress,” the release said while further adding that the teams will also monitor the situation and suggest remedial actions.

After assessing the situation in these States, these teams will also submit the copy of the report to the Health Ministry.