Centre envisages cooperative, competitive federalism for all round growth: Amit Shah

The vision of the Centre is to achieve all round growth through cooperative and compete federalism, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In his opening remarks at the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council held in Tirupati on Sunday, he said, “We have been able to achieve 111 crore vaccine doses as of today during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a big achievement and an example of cooperative federalism.”

Overcoming fear

Stating that the country had “overcome fear about the pandemic”, Shah said the Union government would continue to do everything possible to cover all States under the vaccination programme.

“The Modi government respects all of India’s regional languages and therefore at today’s Southern Zonal Council meeting, facilities for translation into all languages of the States that are in the Southern Zonal Council has been made,” he added.

Shah said. “In the last 7 years, we have held 18 meetings of Zonal Councils, compared to which very few meetings were held earlier.”