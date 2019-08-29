Centre gives over ₹47,000 crore to 27 States for green activities

The Environment Ministry on Thursday released over ₹47,000 crore to 27 States for green activities. The funds were released by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

Javadekar said the corpus will be utilised for compensatory afforestation, wildlife management, forest fire prevention, voluntary relocation of villages from protected areas, management of biological resources and biodiversity, research in forestry among others.

The States that received the funds are Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Bihar, Sikkim, Manipur, Goa, West Bengal, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.