National

Centre gives over ₹47,000 crore to 27 States for green activities

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

The Environment Ministry on Thursday released over ₹47,000 crore to 27 States for green activities. The funds were released by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

Javadekar said the corpus will be utilised for compensatory afforestation, wildlife management, forest fire prevention, voluntary relocation of villages from protected areas, management of biological resources and biodiversity, research in forestry among others.

The States that received the funds are Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Bihar, Sikkim, Manipur, Goa, West Bengal, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Published on August 29, 2019
environmental cleanup
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Amaravati : Wait and watch, says AP Minister