Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the Union Ministry of Mines has acknowledged the existence of two gold mines in Chandrapur district.

“This is important for the Vidarbha region of the State. Union Ministry of Mines has acknowledged two gold mines,” the Chief Minister told the State Legislative Assembly in Nagpur. Earlier this year, Shinde said the State government has been working on identifying gold mines in the State.

Addressing the State Assembly on Thursday, Shinde reiterated that gold mines would help the Vidarbha region which is infamous for farmer suicides.

He added that the Gadchiroli district, which has been dominated by Naxals, has huge iron ores and the State government will take every possible step to explore mining potential.

“The State government will not tolerate any violence by Naxals and we would continue to build new industries including steel plants in the region,” said Shinde.

He said the government is fully supporting the ₹19,000 crore investment in Surajgad and ₹1,500 crore investment in the Gadchiroli steel plant.

