Centre intervenes to handle Covid situation in Delhi

With the national capital recording 38,958 confirmed cases, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal as well as other senior health officials on Sunday, to discuss the alleged mismanagement of the pandemic situation in New Delhi.
Private hospitals have come under much criticism and scrutiny, following exorbitant bed rates. Shah tweeted that a committee has been formulated under Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, to consider providing at least 60 per cent of beds in private hospital at lower rates. The committee will also deliberate upon costs of treatment and testing and submit its report by June 15.
Within two days of crossing the three-lakh mark, 3,20,922 Covid-19 cases have been reported as on June 14. Of these, there have been at least 50 per cent or 1,62,379 recoveries and 9,195 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
New cases being detected per day are increasing at a rapid pace. In the past two days, there have been over 11,000 new cases across the country. Between June 12 and 13, 11,458 new cases were recorded in just 24 hours, and this number has risen to 11,929 between June 13 and 14.
With the rising number of Covid-19 cases each day, Shah said, it was decided at the meeting that about 500 railway coaches have been allotted to Delhi, augmenting the bed capacity to 8,000.
He added that a door-to-door survey of Delhi residents will be undertaken and a Covid report prepared within a week. Each resident of Delhi will also be compelled to download the Aarogya Setu app for better monitoring, he said.
In the next two days, the diagnostic testing capacities in Delhi will be doubled and tripled in the next six days, Shah said. Each containment zone in Delhi will have a booth with testing facility.
A helpline number to hand-hold smaller nursing homes via telephonic guidance by All India Institute of Medical Sciences doctors will be made available by June 15, Shah said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism