Centre intervenes to handle Covid situation in Delhi

With the national capital recording 38,958 confirmed cases, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal as well as other senior health officials on Sunday, to discuss the alleged mismanagement of the pandemic situation in New Delhi.

Private hospitals have come under much criticism and scrutiny, following exorbitant bed rates. Shah tweeted that a committee has been formulated under Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, to consider providing at least 60 per cent of beds in private hospital at lower rates. The committee will also deliberate upon costs of treatment and testing and submit its report by June 15.

Within two days of crossing the three-lakh mark, 3,20,922 Covid-19 cases have been reported as on June 14. Of these, there have been at least 50 per cent or 1,62,379 recoveries and 9,195 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New cases being detected per day are increasing at a rapid pace. In the past two days, there have been over 11,000 new cases across the country. Between June 12 and 13, 11,458 new cases were recorded in just 24 hours, and this number has risen to 11,929 between June 13 and 14.

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases each day, Shah said, it was decided at the meeting that about 500 railway coaches have been allotted to Delhi, augmenting the bed capacity to 8,000.

He added that a door-to-door survey of Delhi residents will be undertaken and a Covid report prepared within a week. Each resident of Delhi will also be compelled to download the Aarogya Setu app for better monitoring, he said.

In the next two days, the diagnostic testing capacities in Delhi will be doubled and tripled in the next six days, Shah said. Each containment zone in Delhi will have a booth with testing facility.

A helpline number to hand-hold smaller nursing homes via telephonic guidance by All India Institute of Medical Sciences doctors will be made available by June 15, Shah said.