Centre introduces NaBFID Bill in Lok Sabha

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 22, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha to pave the way for setting up a government-owned DFI to fund infrastructure projects.

The Cabinet had last week approved a Budget proposal of setting up a Development Finance Institution (DFI), which will have tax benefits to enable fund-raising from investors.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development will be set up with a corpus of ₹20,000 crore and the government will give an initial grant of ₹5,000 crore.

The Centre expects the DFI to leverage the fund to raise up to ₹3-lakh crore in the next few years.

Published on March 22, 2021
