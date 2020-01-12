Centre is making every possible effort to develop West Bengal, says PM Modi

Addressing an event to mark the Kolkata Port Trust’s 150th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi said that his government was working hard to develop West Bengal and its underprivileged sections.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said the State government was not keen on implementing central schemes as it does not benefit "syndicates".

He stressed that the people of Bengal should get the benefits of all central schemes. “The Centre is making every possible effort to develop West Bengal, its poor, Dalits, unprivileged and backward sections. As soon as the West Bengal government gives its approval for Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; people here will start receiving benefits of these schemes,” Modi added.

Modi, after renaming the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, said country’s coasts were gateways to development. “Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust’s connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal.

“Our country’s coasts are gateways to development, the (Central) government has started the Sagarmala programme to improve connectivity,” Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission. He lauded the youth for speaking against religious persecution of minorities. "Not just India, the entire world has a lot of expectations from the youth of the country." He added, "The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century."

He also spoke about the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, and said that it does not take way away anybody’s citizenship. He said whoever has faith in India and believes in its Constitution can become an Indian citizen. “There are a lot of questions among the youth about the new citizenship law, and some are being misled by rumours around it... it is our duty to clear their doubts,” the PM said during an address at Belur Math in Howrah district. “I want to make this clear again that the CAA is not about taking away anybody’s citizenship, but about granting citizenship,” he added.