Centre launches e-learning course for Covid-19 training

Covid-19 impact: PM must consult with trade unions for workers’ revival package, says labour economist
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
The Department of Personnel and Training has launched of a learning platform to combat Covid-19 for all frontline workers to equip them with the training and updates in coping with pandemic.
“Appropriate training will prepare them for the subsequent stages of the pandemic. By giving Covid-19 training to other potential second line workforce, India will be better prepared for the emergent situations,” an official statement said.
The target group is doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers, technicians, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), Central & State goverment officers, civil defence officials, various police organisations, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Service Scheme (NSS), Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) and other volunteers, the statement added.
This platform can be accessed at https://igot.gov.in where it delivers curated, role-specific content, to each learner at his place of work or home and to any device of his choice.
“iGOT platform is designed to population scale, and will provide training to around 1.50 crore workers and volunteers in the coming weeks. To begin with nine courses on iGOT have been launched on topics like basics of Covid-19, ICU care and ventilation management, clinical management, infection orevention through PPE, infection control and prevention, quarantine and isolation, laboratory sample collection and testing, management of Covid-19 cases, Covid-19 Training,” the statement said.
