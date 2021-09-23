Centre notifies 80% lower patent filing, prosecution fee for educational institutions

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
The Centre has lowered patent filing and prosecution fee by 80 per cent for educational institutions to promote research activities and required amendments have been notified to the Patents Rules.
“These (educational) institutions engage in many research activities, where professors, teachers and students generate several new technologies which need to be patented for facilitating commercialisation of the same. High patenting fees presents a restrictive element for getting these technologies patented and thus work as a disincentive for development of new technologies,” according to an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.
Official fees payable by educational institutions in respect of various acts under the Patents Rules, 2003, have been reduced by way of the Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which came into effect on September 21, 2021.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been working towards promoting greater collaboration between industry and academia to create a conducive environment for innovation, the release said. This can be achieved by facilitating commercialisation of research undertaken in educational institutions, it added.
Patents Rules have been amended in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020 to remove procedural inconsistencies and unnecessary steps in processing of applications thereby speeding up grant/registration and final disposal, the release pointed out.
