Centre notifies panel to deal with air pollution

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The government on Wednesday notified constitution of a commission for improving air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas, which would be headed by a secretary to the government of India level official.
The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020, notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice is in response to what it promised the Supreme Court early this week.
A notification issued by the Centre said in case there is a conflict or issue between the high level commission and any of the five State governments in the region (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh), the decision of the Commission would prevail.
The government on Monday told the apex court that it was planning to come up with a new legislation to deal with air pollution problems faced in Delhi and its neighbourhood.
ALSO READ Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’, likely to improve on Oct 26
The Commission, which would be headed by a full-time chairperson who is or has been Secretary to the Government of India or Chief Secretary to any State and will have a total of 18 members, including a Joint Secretary or above rank official from the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Chief Secretaries or Environment Secretaries from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as ex-officio members.
The Commission will also have three full-time independent technical experts and three representatives from NGOs involved in fighting air pollution. Besides, there would be two full-time members who are Joint Secretaries in the government, a technical expert each representing Central Pollution Control Board, Indian Space Research Organisation and NITI Aayog, the notification said.
The Commission can also co-opt associate members not below the ranks of Joint Secretary from Ministries of Agriculture, House and Urban Affairs, Power, Rod Transport and Highways and Petroleum and Natural Gas.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...