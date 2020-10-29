Centre notifies panel to deal with air pollution

The government on Wednesday notified constitution of a commission for improving air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas, which would be headed by a secretary to the government of India level official.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020, notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice is in response to what it promised the Supreme Court early this week.

A notification issued by the Centre said in case there is a conflict or issue between the high level commission and any of the five State governments in the region (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh), the decision of the Commission would prevail.

The government on Monday told the apex court that it was planning to come up with a new legislation to deal with air pollution problems faced in Delhi and its neighbourhood.

ALSO READ Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’, likely to improve on Oct 26

Panel Members

The Commission, which would be headed by a full-time chairperson who is or has been Secretary to the Government of India or Chief Secretary to any State and will have a total of 18 members, including a Joint Secretary or above rank official from the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Chief Secretaries or Environment Secretaries from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as ex-officio members.

The Commission will also have three full-time independent technical experts and three representatives from NGOs involved in fighting air pollution. Besides, there would be two full-time members who are Joint Secretaries in the government, a technical expert each representing Central Pollution Control Board, Indian Space Research Organisation and NITI Aayog, the notification said.

The Commission can also co-opt associate members not below the ranks of Joint Secretary from Ministries of Agriculture, House and Urban Affairs, Power, Rod Transport and Highways and Petroleum and Natural Gas.