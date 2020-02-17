Centre of Excellence for gaming, VFX, AI takes wing in Hyderabad

The IMAGE, a Centre of Excellence for gaming, VFX, computer vision, and AI, has taken off with STPI calling for entries for the maiden incubator.

The IMAGE-STPI, a 10,000 sqft facility at Madhapur, will incubate 25 start-ups a year over the next five years.

On Monday, IMAGE-STPI signed agreements with TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association), Hyderabad Angels, the Hyderabad Software Exporters' Association and IIIT-H.

The five entities will provide resources and mentorship to the start-ups at the incubation centre.

Entries can be submitted by March 31 at image.stpi.in.

In the first year, 20 start-ups will be selected for the incubation programme.