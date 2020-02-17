National

Centre of Excellence for gaming, VFX, AI takes wing in Hyderabad

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

STPI invites entries for IMAGE’s incubation programme

The IMAGE, a Centre of Excellence for gaming, VFX, computer vision, and AI, has taken off with STPI calling for entries for the maiden incubator.

The IMAGE-STPI, a 10,000 sqft facility at Madhapur, will incubate 25 start-ups a year over the next five years.

On Monday, IMAGE-STPI signed agreements with TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association), Hyderabad Angels, the Hyderabad Software Exporters' Association and IIIT-H.

The five entities will provide resources and mentorship to the start-ups at the incubation centre.

Entries can be submitted by March 31 at image.stpi.in.

In the first year, 20 start-ups will be selected for the incubation programme.

Published on February 17, 2020
Hyderabad
artificial intelligence
gaming and lottery
startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution in Assembly, urges Centre to repeal Act