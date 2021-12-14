Centre provides 50,198 ventilators to States/UTs for Covid management

In a bid to manage Covid 19 pandemic effectively, the Centre has provided a total of 50,198 ventilators to the States/UTs, based on their demand. As per the Government’s written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Gujarat was provided with the highest number of ventilators at 5,700, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 5,610, Uttar Pradesh at 5,216 and Tamil Nadu at 2,775. Besides this, 4,813 ventilators were installed in the Central Institutions. A total of 50,198 ventilators were installed in the States/UTs and the central institutions by the Centre.

The Ministry informed that the States have been provided with extensive training on operation of these ventilators. More than 19,000 doctors and para-medical workers have been given training on them. Further, it advised States to ensure that the ventilators are kept fully functional at all times.

The Ministry also directed State/UTs to ensure maintenance and up-keep of ventilators, preparedness of hospital infrastructure including optimum oxygen pressure in medical gas pipeline systems, sufficient availability of consumables for ventilators and operation of these ventilators by the trained manpower.