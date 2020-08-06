National

Centre releases ₹890-cr second Covid-19 response instalment to States

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

A medical staff seen taking nasal swab for conducting Covid Antigen Test at Shastri Nagar area in New Delhi on Thursday   -  RV Moorthy

Funds will be used to ramp up testing facilities

The Centre has released a sum of ₹890 crore to 22 States and Union Territories as second instalment of the ₹5,000-crore Covid-19 response and management package, an official release said on Thursday.

In April, it had released ₹3,000 crore to the States to help ramp up testing facilities, augment hospital infrastructure, conduct surveillance activities along with procurement of essential equipment, drugs and other supplies.

In his address to the nation on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide ₹15,000 crore for treating coronavirus patients and strengthening the medical infrastructure of the country. The funds were to be used for rapidly ramping up the number of corona testing facilities, personal protective equipment, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other essential equipment.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maharashtra medicos demand more trained ICU staff