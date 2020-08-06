Centre releases ₹890-cr second Covid-19 response instalment to States

The Centre has released a sum of ₹890 crore to 22 States and Union Territories as second instalment of the ₹5,000-crore Covid-19 response and management package, an official release said on Thursday.

In April, it had released ₹3,000 crore to the States to help ramp up testing facilities, augment hospital infrastructure, conduct surveillance activities along with procurement of essential equipment, drugs and other supplies.

In his address to the nation on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide ₹15,000 crore for treating coronavirus patients and strengthening the medical infrastructure of the country. The funds were to be used for rapidly ramping up the number of corona testing facilities, personal protective equipment, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other essential equipment.