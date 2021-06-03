Centre reserves 30 crore doses of Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine with an advance payment of ₹1,500 crore

The Union Ministry of Health has finalised arrangements for an advance agreement with the vaccine manufacturer, Biological E (BE), to reserve 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine which is being developed by the company.

Biological-E ’s vaccine candidate is currently undergoing Phase-3 clinical trials. The vaccine developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

“The proposal of M/s Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC),” the Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

According to the release issued by the Ministry, these vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by BE from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health will be making an advance payment of ₹1,500 crore to the company.

The arrangement with M/s Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of the Government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in Research & Development (R&D) and also financial support.

BE’s covid vaccine candidate is supported by Government of India from preclinical stage to Phase-3 studies. The Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over ₹100 crore but also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.

This has been undertaken as part of Government of India’s ‘Mission Covid Suraksha- the Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Development Mission’ which was launched to reinforce and accelerate Covid-19 vaccine development efforts as part of the third stimulus package, Atmanirbhar 3.0.