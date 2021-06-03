Centre reserves 30 crore doses of Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine with an advance payment of ₹1,500 crore

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The Union Ministry of Health has finalised arrangements for an advance agreement with the vaccine manufacturer, Biological E (BE), to reserve 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine which is being developed by the company.
Biological-E ’s vaccine candidate is currently undergoing Phase-3 clinical trials. The vaccine developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.
“The proposal of M/s Biological-E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC),” the Ministry said in a release on Thursday.
According to the release issued by the Ministry, these vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by BE from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health will be making an advance payment of ₹1,500 crore to the company.
Also read: Biological E, Providence Therapeutics tie up for mRNA vaccine, to run trials in India, seek EUA
The arrangement with M/s Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of the Government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in Research & Development (R&D) and also financial support.
BE’s covid vaccine candidate is supported by Government of India from preclinical stage to Phase-3 studies. The Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over ₹100 crore but also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.
This has been undertaken as part of Government of India’s ‘Mission Covid Suraksha- the Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Development Mission’ which was launched to reinforce and accelerate Covid-19 vaccine development efforts as part of the third stimulus package, Atmanirbhar 3.0.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...