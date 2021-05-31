Centre reviews pace of vaccination drive in States/UTs

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, on Monday, held a review meeting on vaccination with all States/UTs, in which he highlighted the substantial scope to accelerate the pace of vaccination even further, with the availability of nearly 12 crore doses in June.

The Health Secretary assured that the Central government will provide States and UTs with the available buffer stock to urgently replenish their depleting stocks, as per the government statement.

The meeting comes in view of more flexibility given to States to speeden up vaccination, and increased vaccine supplies for June through the advance vaccine visibility calendar, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Bhushan urged the States/UTs to enhance the number of near-to-home vaccination centres (NHCVC) for elderly and differently-abled people, and create awareness among the masses for use of these CVCs or covid vaccination centres.

He reiterated the need to link existing CVCs with the process of identification of NHCVC Site. States/UTs are to identify and designate an existing Covid Vaccination Center (CVC) to undertake vaccination at NHCVC.

“Nodal Officer of designated CVC will review the proposed NHCVCs for essential criteria viz. availability of three rooms/space for vaccination, accessibility for senior citizens/ special need, feasibility of managing AEFIs and availability of internet. Nodal Officer In charge of designated CVC is required to ensure vaccine, logistics and vaccination team deployment on the day of vaccination,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the Secretary also urged States/UTs to proactively engage with private hospitals on Covid vaccinations. States/UTs were advised to constitute a 2/3-member dedicated team to regularly coordinate with vaccine manufacturers and private hospitals for timely supplies of vaccine.