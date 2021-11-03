Centre rushes high level team to 9 States reporting more Dengue cases

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Health Ministry on Wednesday rushed high level teams to 9 States/UTs — Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir — reporting high caseload of Dengue, it said in a release.
This is in accordance with directions of the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya given during the review meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.
The Health Minister had directed the Ministry to extend help to all the States/UTs having a high incidence of Dengue cases. A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by States and UTs across the country, as per the release.
Also read: Health Minister reviews Dengue situation in Delhi
“A significantly higher number of cases in some States are reported in October as compared to number of cases during the same period previous year. A total of 15 States/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year; these States contribute 86 per cent of the country’s total dengue cases till October 31,” the release said.
The teams are tasked to assist and support these States to mount an effective public health response. The teams have been asked to report on status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc. They will also brief the State Health authorities about their observations, the release added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...