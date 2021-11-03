Centre rushes high level team to 9 States reporting more Dengue cases

The Health Ministry on Wednesday rushed high level teams to 9 States/UTs — Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir — reporting high caseload of Dengue, it said in a release.

This is in accordance with directions of the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya given during the review meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Health Minister had directed the Ministry to extend help to all the States/UTs having a high incidence of Dengue cases. A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by States and UTs across the country, as per the release.

Also read: Health Minister reviews Dengue situation in Delhi

“A significantly higher number of cases in some States are reported in October as compared to number of cases during the same period previous year. A total of 15 States/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year; these States contribute 86 per cent of the country’s total dengue cases till October 31,” the release said.

The teams are tasked to assist and support these States to mount an effective public health response. The teams have been asked to report on status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc. They will also brief the State Health authorities about their observations, the release added.