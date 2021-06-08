Centre should buy entire Covid vaccine output and allocate them proportionally: Tamil Nadu FM

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Centre should acquire 100 per cent of the production of all domestic manufacturers and allocate them proportionally to the states, based on their respective population as a first approximation (or refine further based on spread/infections), Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on vaccine on Monday.
The prevailing unbalanced market structure (duopoly of manufacturers, which may expand to an oligopoly of 3 or 4) for vaccines, the Centre is uniquely positioned to negotiate as a monopsony to counter the imbalance. The massive gap between supply and demand makes the market even more inefficient, which further argues for this sole-buyer for the union, he said in a tweet.
Expanding on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s statement, Rajan said that all private hospitals exist within a state, and hence they can be directed to get their supplies directly from their respective state governments. When even states are unable to procure vaccines at the required quantityas pointed out by the Prime Minister, it is unrealistic that thousands of private hospitals can acquire directly from a duopoly/oligopoly of vaccine manufacturers with any semblance of an orderly market, Rajan said.
With many governments around the world have invoked the equivalent of force majeure clauses to remove regular governance norms to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, a move to acquire 100 per cent of the domestic production of vaccines by the Centre would be well in keeping with the expectations of investors and industrialists globally and would not damage India’s market-economy credentials with investors in any way.
The Prime Minister has reiterated multiple times that health is a state subject. As health education (which requires attached hospitals for the requisite clinical experience) is inextricably linked with health delivery, Rajan urged the Centre to end the NEET examination and let states administer their own exams as an integral part of managing their own health departments, the delivery mechanism for public health, which has been repeatedly acknowledged as a state subject.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...