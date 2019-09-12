Centre to invite bids for Parliament building revamp

Bye-bye business, says Ma
The Centre plans to redevelop the iconic Parliament building. This will be done either by constructing a new structure or by improving the amenities in the existing building by 2022, when India celebrates its 75th year of Independence.
“A request for proposals was put out on September 2 to invite global architectural firms for the redevelopment of the Parliament building, Central Vista — a 3-km stretch from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhawan, where the construction of a common central secretariat for offices of all the ministries is to take place,” said sources in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.
The Monsoon Session in August 2022 will take place in the new building, they added. The Common Central Secretariat will be completed by 2024.
Following a pre-bidding meeting today, the selection of the firm will take place by October 15. The selected firm has to give suggestions to the government regarding the redevelopment, added the sources.
When asked about the investment that the government plans to make in these projects, the sources said the savings would be higher as around ₹1,000 crore is spent every year in rentals as some of the government offices are in private buildings.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating newly constructed duplex apartments for MPs, had announced that a new Parliament building may be constructed by 2022.
