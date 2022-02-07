Centre yet to receive any proposal from Karnataka for renaming Mangaluru airport: Minister

The Civil Aviation Ministry has stated that it has not received any proposal from the Karnataka government to rename Mangaluru airport.

Replying to a query on renaming Mangaluru airport in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Gen VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said the proposals for naming / renaming of airports are considered based on the recommendations of the State government concerned, accompanied by a resolution passed in the State Legislative Assembly.

“No such proposal to rename the existing Mangaluru Airport has yet been received from the oKarnataka Government,” the Minister said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The decision on renaming of airports is taken by the Union Cabinet after due consultations with the concerned Central ministries/ departments, he added.