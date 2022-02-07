hamburger

Centre yet to receive any proposal from Karnataka for renaming Mangaluru airport: Minister

BL Mangaluru Bureau | Feb 7 | Updated on: Feb 07, 2022
FILE PHOTO: A plane is seen during sunrise at the international airport in Munich, Germany, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo | Photo Credit: MICHAELA REHLE

Proposals for naming/ renaming airports is based on the recommendations of the state government concerned, he said

The Civil Aviation Ministry has stated that it has not received any proposal from the Karnataka government to rename Mangaluru airport.

Replying to a query on renaming Mangaluru airport in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Gen VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said the proposals for naming / renaming of airports are considered based on the recommendations of the State government concerned, accompanied by a resolution passed in the State Legislative Assembly.

“No such proposal to rename the existing Mangaluru Airport has yet been received from the oKarnataka Government,” the Minister said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The decision on renaming of airports is taken by the Union Cabinet after due consultations with the concerned Central ministries/ departments, he added.

Published on February 07, 2022
