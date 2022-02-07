Centre yet to receive any proposal from Karnataka for renaming Mangaluru airport: Minister

The Civil Aviation Ministry has stated that it has not received any proposal from the Karnataka government to rename Mangaluru airport.
Replying to a query on renaming Mangaluru airport in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Gen VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said the proposals for naming / renaming of airports are considered based on the recommendations of the State government concerned, accompanied by a resolution passed in the State Legislative Assembly.
“No such proposal to rename the existing Mangaluru Airport has yet been received from the oKarnataka Government,” the Minister said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
The decision on renaming of airports is taken by the Union Cabinet after due consultations with the concerned Central ministries/ departments, he added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.